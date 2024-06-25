iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $82,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock remained flat at $39.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 39,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,591. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

