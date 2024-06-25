iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 448,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

