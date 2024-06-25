iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE XMV traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$35.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.56.

