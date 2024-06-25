iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Trading 1.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.68. 5,824 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

