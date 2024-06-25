iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.50. 810,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.