iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IJS traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

