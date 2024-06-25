iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 88,813 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 753% compared to the average daily volume of 10,414 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.41. 1,818,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

