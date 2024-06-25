iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,522,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.82. 808,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,028. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.38. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

