Iterum Therapeutics’ (ITRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.17 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.