J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $191.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 138,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

