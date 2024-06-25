Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Lowered to $135.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Jabil by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,733,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

