Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 5,076 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NKE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. 2,023,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

