Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

GILD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 196.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

