Jacobs & Co. CA Has $6.96 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. 3,735,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,572,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

