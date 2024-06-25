Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.84. 1,004,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,716. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 726.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,080,594. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

