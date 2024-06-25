Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 445 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.08. 51,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,412. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

