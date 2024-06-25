Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 371,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Novartis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 222,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,362. The company has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

