JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $31.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JD. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

