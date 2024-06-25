JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 105,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 678,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

