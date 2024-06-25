Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,906.10 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $10,906.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,152.53 or 1.00019717 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00078532 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00170888 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,687.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

