John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Holdings Lifted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.26% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JBT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.86. 70,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,016. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

