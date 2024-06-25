Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $205.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.79 and a 200 day moving average of $187.02. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $213.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.