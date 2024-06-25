JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.07 and last traded at $198.97. Approximately 1,392,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,187,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.88.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17. The company has a market cap of $571.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

