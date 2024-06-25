Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.83. 5,017,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,036. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

