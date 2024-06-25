Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.66.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

