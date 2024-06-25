Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $48.09. 46,696,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

