Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (KBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kayne Anderson BDC has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

