KBR’s (KBR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. 128,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KBR by 49.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in KBR by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in KBR by 27.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

