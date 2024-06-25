Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.