Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

