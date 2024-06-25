Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $12.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $335.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.