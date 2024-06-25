Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 312,099 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 51,094 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $719.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

