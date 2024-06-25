Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.55% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:FNOV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,289 shares. The company has a market cap of $635.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

