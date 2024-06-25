Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,828 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.