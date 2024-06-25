Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.87. The stock had a trading volume of 554,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

