Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 390 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

