Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 553 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 57,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.81. 6,949,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,206,688. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

