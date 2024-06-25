Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$154.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$180.00.

KXS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$196.56.

KXS opened at C$150.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.99. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.51.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total transaction of C$2,009,067.23. In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total value of C$808,140.32. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total value of C$2,009,067.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

