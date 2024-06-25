Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 195,241 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.10. 11,998,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,571,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

