Kujira (KUJI) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Kujira has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $120.56 million and approximately $727,331.63 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.10290598 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $251,986.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

