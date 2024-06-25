Kwmg LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 119,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IGF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. 224,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,428. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.