LayerZero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $708.25 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00004589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $708.25 million and $202.26 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is medium.com/layerzero-official. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_labs. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.network.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.81451003 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $204,323,711.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

