Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 29,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.