Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.42. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $6,733,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 181,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,504,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

