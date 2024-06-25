Legacy Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 641,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,381. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

