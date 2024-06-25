Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.22. Leslie’s shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 445,548 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

The firm has a market cap of $772.21 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $787,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

