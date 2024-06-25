LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 618,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,438,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,087,326 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

