LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 9.4 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

