Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Major Shareholder Acquires $370,846.08 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $370,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,368,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,946,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LGF-B traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 706,900 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.