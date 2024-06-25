Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.9% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

